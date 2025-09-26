Over the past few years there have been some notable delistings on the JSE. These have included hospital group Mediclinic, beverage company Distell, platinum producer Royal Bafokeng Platinum and financial services provider PSG Group. Despite some listings, including WeBuyCars, retail company Boxer and Rainbow Chicken, the investment universe has shrunk with some liquidity constraints on the smaller counters.
This does not bode well for the local economy as the JSE is a means of raising capital for companies that want to grow. Furthermore, with more than 60% of earnings on listed JSE firms being rand-hedged, there are additional limitations on the transmission mechanism between the capital markets and the local economy. The midcap space has also been moving in reverse, increasingly crowded by companies falling from grace as opposed to rising stars. As an emerging market economy with advanced capital markets, there is a high cost to these trends, with the capital-market, or ...
