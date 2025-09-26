The headline on the home page of The Guardian’s landing page sucked me in: “Home fans turn up heat on Donald at fiery Ryder Cup opening ceremony.” I clicked on it. Ah, “Luke Donald” not the other one.
Kook Donald was recovering from his trip to the UN on Tuesday after what he said in a 327-word social media rant: “Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” There was escalatorgate when he and his immigrant wife arrived at the UN. Then the teleprompter went “stone cold dark”. The third was that the sound at the UN was bad. ..
