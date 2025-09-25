MARIANNE MERTEN: Nehawu is unravelling by resignation
Exits show the union’s parliamentary branch power plays and factionalism echo SA political dynamics
The National Education, Health & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is in upheaval in parliament. Disciplinary proceedings and the precautionary suspension of the union’s branch secretary on union work-related charges — trumped up after unsuccessfully contesting for provincial office, according to supporters — has triggered a wave of resignations.
This rare show of dissatisfaction with union management is aimed at getting the national Nehawu leadership involved after a recently elected branch task team was thwarted. According to the union constitution, resignees remain in good standing for another three months. ..
