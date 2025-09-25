It is common cause that expenditure on capital goods in SA is not nearly high enough to sustain faster economic growth. Capex now runs at about 15% of GDP. It was 21% in 2008 after the economy had enjoyed a period of strong growth, averaging close to 5% per annum.
These broad trends — growth and capex rates rising and falling in the same direction — indicate that growth in household spending and incomes, especially corporate incomes, leads and capex follows. We need faster growth to gain more capex and vice versa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.