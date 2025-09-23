I never assume to know what the future holds, but this week things are especially up in the air as a number of South Africans warn that either today or tomorrow all the world’s Christians will be levitated into the clouds to meet a descending Jesus Christ, an event known to believers as the Rapture, and to employers who pay on the 25th as a hell of a relief.
It’s not clear how these dates were established (the Bible is oddly cagey on the specifics) but when people start diarising End Times I usually assume it’s got something to do with the financial vicissitudes of religious entrepreneurs, like short-term loans being called in, or a third wife discovering the existence of a second mistress. ..
