NEIL MANTHORP: From profit to deficit: SA cricket’s bleak home summer will make eyes water
SA’s men are set to play just five T20 Internationals against West Indies in entire summer
There is no lack of spinners in SA cricket, certainly not at administrative level anyway. Cricket SA announced a net profit of R238m for the last financial year and that should be applauded. The four, random T20 Internationals against India, negotiated over four years ago, accounted for a lot of it — along with revenue from television rights and ICC events.
It was more than three times less than the profit declared last financial year but a profit is a profit — and that is a lot better than the losses shown in the two years before that. The long and painstaking business of attracting sponsors back to the game includes the process of making the numbers look good...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.