BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Out of-touch Reserve Bank risks strangling growth to prove a point
While the Federal Reserve risks fuelling a bubble the Bank risks strangling growth to prove a point
Central banks like to pretend they are insulated from politics, but this past week has shown how wishful that pretence can be. On opposite ends of the globe the US Federal Reserve and the SA Reserve Bank both faced choices under differing degrees of pressure. One cut, the other froze. Neither inspired confidence.
In Washington, Fed chair Jerome Powell opted for what was spun as an “insurance cut”. Speaking to Chris Eddy of 10X Investments on my show in the immediate aftermath, he called it for what it is: easing into an environment that looks, forebodingly, nothing like the playbooks of the past. US inflation is still sticky at just under 3%, equity valuations are frothy, credit spreads compressed, and the labour market, despite some recent easing, is still relatively resilient. In other words, this wasn’t the usual firefighting of past easing cycles. It was adding fuel to the fire. ..
