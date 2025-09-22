Active asset managers operate in an environment of unprecedented sophistication. With access to powerful tools such as AI and machine learning and vast data resources, the natural question is: in a market crowded with smart participants and abundant information, where does the genuine edge lie for active managers to deliver meaningful outperformance?
In a recent conversation with one of M&G Investment’s most experienced fund managers, Dave Fishwick, before his retirement last year, we reflected on this. Over nearly four decades Fishwick helped shape our investment philosophy — particularly around the interplay of price, behaviour and emotion in markets. His perspective sheds light on how thoughtful active management thrives not by gathering more data, but by interpreting what prices truly mean and identifying behavioural opportunities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.