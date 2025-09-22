MICHAEL MORRIS: Political killings: the abrupt cessation of reason continues
The shooter always does seem to settle the argument, whether it’s valid or not
22 September 2025 - 05:00
When I read former US president Barack Obama’s warning that the death of Charlie Kirk had created tensions that confronted America with a “political crisis of the sort that we haven’t seen before”, it struck me that it would be completely unimaginable for any prominent figure in SA to use these words today and mean anything like the same thing.
Of course, there’s a good case for suggesting that SA’s desperate economic condition warrants a more vivid declaration from some of the more complacent among the leaders of the intelligentsia — though we shouldn’t overlook signs that that is changing. ..
