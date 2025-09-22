ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The fall of Peter Mandelson
Delusional British pundits have often portrayed Mandelson as a ‘Trump Whisperer’, exaggerating his influence
22 September 2025 - 05:00
The 71-year old Peter Mandelson was recently fired as Britain’s ambassador to the US amid more revelations of his close ties with the late US financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Mandelson had described the paedophile billionaire as his “best pal”, urging him in 2008 to fight his prison sentence (Epstein later died in controversial circumstances in jail in 2019). The timing of Mandelson’s sacking could not have been worse, coming a few days before a controversial state visit to Britain by US President Donald Trump...
