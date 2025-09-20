SA’s institutions are bruised but not yet beyond salvage. This week’s dossier — from the Madlanga hearings to R2.3bn in frozen assets, phantom payrolls and a central bank trying to talk credibility back into the markets — maps a country wrestling with how to stop resource leakage, enforce accountability and rebuild public trust. The question, as always, is blunt: will our fixes be durable or performative theatre for headlines?
Madlanga commission lifts the lid on collusion
The Madlanga commission has turned into a public autopsy of how probes were stalled and arrests choreographed, as our diligent legal reporter Sinesipho Schrieber reports this week. Testimony suggests collusion among senior police, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and prosecutors to protect powerful interests. If the commission bites and prosecutions follow, it would be the rare moment when evidence forces institutions to confront their own rot. Alternatively, the damage multiplies.
Paul Hoffman, a loyal reader of Business Day, nails the mood in a letter to the editor. The rule of law has been on life support for years, and Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony feeds a broader public belief that capture has scaled into an industrial looting. Hoffman points to a Constitutional Court remedy that’s still unimplemented, i.e. a Chapter Nine anticorruption body, and argues that adopting those bills is the clearest route from rhetoric to real accountability.
R2bn asset freeze: Test of accountability
Schrieber was the byline again in the story that details how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) froze more than R300m worth of property and luxury cars after a forensic trail showed more than R2bn flowed into a family trust from state contracts. Fraudulent directorships, fake BEE certificates and bid awards with no budget read like an old playbook updated for modern scale. Asset freezes are welcome. Turning forensic evidence into convictions and recovery will be the test of whether seizure is a headline or the start of systemic repair.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: People hold signs as they attend a protest, calling for the end of the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, by the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from the Israeli side, on September 19 2025.
Elite double standards undermine reform
Meanwhile, Natasha Marrian sketched a corrosive double standard in this coherently argued news analysis. A stern talk about municipal accountability from the presidency, while ministers and senior officials run lavish travel bills with little consequence. Impunity at the top bankrupts discipline below. Fixing municipal rot without reining in elite excess is like treating symptoms while feeding the disease.
Ghost employees drain billions
The result of this poor governance is that our public service may be losing nearly R4bn to ghost employees, as Tara Roos reported in parliament. Duplicate profiles, minors on payrolls and inflated allowances get exposed by matching Sars, home affairs and education data sets. Clawbacks, freezes and physical verifications are overdue.
Fiscal trap keeps growth hostage
Alternatively, these phantom payroll payouts feed into the debt-serving costs. As Moody’s warns in this report by Jana Marx, SA is caught in a self-reinforcing trap where fiscal and structural weaknesses force the country to offer higher yields to attract capital, which in turn keeps Reserve Bank policy rates elevated to defend the rand. Those high rates then choke domestic investment and growth, perpetuating the very fiscal strain and investor caution that maintain the premium.
Reserve Bank buys breathing space
Unsurprisingly, then, the Reserve Bank paused at a 7% repo rate, leaning on its new 3% informal inflation guidepost even as long-run expectations drift down, Marx reports. Lesetja Kganyago bought breathing space; whether that space is used for structural fixes by fiscal policymakers will determine if the calm lasts.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago presents the MPC repo rate announcement at the Reserve Bank head office in Pretoria.
Stock market bets on operational value
On the stock market, non-binding bids sent Libstar shares up 16% as the company’s recent cost cuts and a return to profit make it a plausible carve-out candidate, Nompilo Goba reports. Our view in this editorial is that bidders must pay for scale and operational turnaround, not snap up the assets for a steal.
Financial Mail merges with Business Day
Finally, the Financial Mail will fold into Business Day. Fewer mastheads, same teeth. No job culls, more muscle, Mudiwa Gavaza reports. This smart tie-up bundles legacy depth into a daily product that already shapes policy. If Business Day thought it was influential before, this gives it a louder megaphone.
Reform or performative theatre?
We are at a hinge. Either these probes, freezes and audits harden institutions that punish elites and recover assets, or they remain episodic theatre that soothes the public while incentives for capture persist. Either way, the margin between reform and relapse is painfully thin
