The collective pulse of the SA art world has been set mildly aflutter since artist-turned-provocateur Adilson de Oliveira wrote a searing takedown for online magazine Art Africa about the FNB Art Joburg fair held at the Sandton Convention Centre earlier this month.
De Oliveira’s wrath is directed primarily at the event itself, and indeed at all of the country’s “Basel-envying, Venice-cosplaying” art fairs, which he compares to the character of Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman: “Nostalgic for relevance, blind to their own obsolescence.” By the end of his scathing essay, De Oliveira has taken aim at pretty much everyone in the sector: “Our art schools are starved, intellectually hollow. Our critics have either defected to the market or evaporated entirely. Our museums are rot-wearing architecture. Our curators are careerists. Our galleries confuse visibility with value.” ..
