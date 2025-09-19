CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge Hotel outlook looks bright after weathering the storm
The new financial year has started off strongly for CLH with an increase in average occupancies
City Lodge Hotel Group (CLH) is an SA icon. When it was launched by the late Hans Enderle in 1985 it was a disruptive force in the local hotel industry and spawned many imitators but few, if any, survive in their original forms.
The concept was simple: provide a quality room at an affordable price but without all the usual bells and whistles that accompanied hospitality in those days. And make the target market corporate travellers rather than leisure guests. Keep the food & beverage (F&B) offering to a minimum, in line with the old hoteliers’ adage that 80% of the income and 20% of the hassles come from rooms, while 80% of the hassles come from F&B and associated activities while only 20% of the income arises from this source. ..
