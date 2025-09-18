Growing up we were taught to play by the rules. We were also taught that there are consequences to breaking the rules. We were told not to run with sharp objects or we could take someone’s eye out.
Energy markets also have rules and these are codified through policy and regulation. When a rule says there can be only one licensed distributor in any one area, it means you can’t have a municipality, Eskom and a private trader all offering distribution services in the same area to the same clients. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.