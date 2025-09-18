HEATH MUCHENA: Why 2025 could be crypto’s most explosive year yet

Crypto is no longer just a fringe experiment or a playground for tech-savvy speculators. It is evolving into something bigger, something more structural: a financial ecosystem that is beginning to mirror Wall Street while still carrying the disruptive DNA of the internet.
This new phase has a name already whispered across trading desks and Telegram groups: the decentralised finance (DeFi) supercycle.
At its core, the supercycle is powered by three forces — perpetual futures, real-world assets and AI — that together could drive the next wave of growth.
Perpetual futures, or “perps”, have become the workhorse of crypto trading. Unlike traditional futures contracts they never expire, which makes them perfect for traders who want to bet on the market without rolling over contracts every month. Perps account for more than 75% of all crypto trading volume — dwarfing spot markets.
Platforms such as Bybit and MEXC make it possible to trade bitcoin with 100 times leverage, or even speculate on forex, stocks and commodities through synthetic pairs on protocols such as Gains Network. New entrants such as GRVT are going a step further, blending decentralised custody with centralised performance: you keep control of your funds while enjoying lightning-fast trades.
For better or worse, perps are where much of crypto’s adrenaline now flows.
The second force in the DeFi supercycle is less flashy but perhaps more profound. Real-world assets (RWAs), particularly US treasuries, are moving onto blockchains. Tokenised T-bills are suddenly the hottest asset in DeFi, allowing stablecoin holders to earn 4%–5% yields directly from their wallets.
Why is this significant? Because for the first time the safe, boring world of government bonds is colliding with the permissionless rails of crypto. For investors in Africa, Asia or Latin America, tokenised treasuries mean access to dollar yields without a bank account. For crypto itself, it means billions in liquidity migrating on-chain.
If perps are the engine and RWAs are the fuel, AI is quickly becoming the invisible hand steering the machine. Already, AI-powered bots are providing liquidity, executing arbitrage and rebalancing pools across dozens of exchanges in milliseconds.
These aren’t retail toys — they are sophisticated agents capable of scanning blockchain data, forecasting volatility and adjusting strategies faster than any human could. Imagine a swarm of autonomous Wall Street interns, only they never sleep and never let emotions cloud their trades. That’s the reality beginning to unfold in DeFi.
Macro winds
The timing of this supercycle isn’t coincidental. The Federal Reserve’s decision to take a cautious approach to interest rate cuts, effectively keeping rates “higher for longer” has made US treasuries suddenly attractive again. Global demand for dollars is surging, pushing stablecoin usage to new highs.
And as central banks cautiously inject liquidity into markets, crypto is soaking up some of that capital, especially from younger investors seeking higher risk-reward plays. The same macro conditions that are straining traditional finance are turbocharging DeFi’s rise.
For the average person this might sound abstract, even intimidating. But the implications are simple. If the previous bull run was about meme coins and hype, this one is about infrastructure and fundamentals. Traders have access to powerful perp markets that rival CME futures. Savers can park digital dollars into tokenised government debt. And behind the scenes AI ensures markets are more liquid and efficient than before.
The DeFi supercycle isn’t just another crypto rally, it’s the blending of speculation, safe yield and machine intelligence into one unstoppable loop. Of course, risks remain. Leverage cuts both ways, regulations are tightening and AI isn’t immune to failure. But the trajectory is clear. DeFi is no longer an experiment — it’s a parallel financial system, growing smarter, faster and more global daily.
For those paying attention, the supercycle isn’t on the horizon. It’s already here.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
