WANDILE SIHLOBO: G20 ministers can help developing countries tackle food insecurity
Meeting in the Western Cape will tackle trade, sustainable production methods and agricultural productivity
The Group of Twenty (G20) agriculture ministers will convene in the Western Cape on Thursday to discuss issues concerning the sustainability of global food security. This will include exploring various themes, such as trade, sustainable production methods and agricultural productivity.
While agricultural policy is ultimately a domestic matter, these discussions often present a chance to help shift the view on climate-smart agricultural practices, finance and trade. They are also a platform for sharing ideas and production methods, helping each country think beyond its borders and adopt a global view, as agricultural markets and food security issues are interconnected globally. ..
