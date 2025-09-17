While economists debated whether SA could escape its malaise, and social media was awash with emigration advice, the JSE quietly delivered one of the world’s best equity performances this year.
The top 40 is up 30% in rand terms and with the currency strengthening 10%, foreign investors are sitting on 40% returns. Only South Korea’s 42% gain beats that performance globally. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.