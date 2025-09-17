JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Rising discontent in SA has dire implications
A lack of decent public services and the era of fragmented politics have led to declining votes
17 September 2025 - 05:00
SA is caught between rising discontent by most citizens because the three spheres of government have failed to provide decent public services and the rise of the era of fragmented politics.
Of course, the two are related, with rising discontent leading to declining participation in electoral politics. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.