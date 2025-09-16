We South Africans, it must be said, have got used to a fairly low grade of hypocrisy.
When it comes from what remains of the left, it’s usually as knackered and pointless as a Joburg traffic light, as the ANC sermonises about freedom and human rights while sharing LOLs with repressive regimes in China and Iran, or the EFF trumpets Marxism-Leninism as its leader piles up an impressive portfolio of very privately owned property. ..
