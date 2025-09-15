An ATM bomb exploded at 1am on a characteristically quiet Friday in Dimbaza in late August. As a local newspaper suggested, “[the] explosion marked the time the township was finally stripped of its last means of accessing cash”.
It had lost the “means” to access nearby jobs far earlier. Dimbaza has never shed its tag as a dumping ground for African people deemed surplus. Within two years of its first arrivals during the Ciskei era, the makeshift cemetery had nearly 90 new graves, mainly children, some buried in tomato boxes. ..
