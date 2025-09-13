SA packed a Swiss Army knife of headlines this week — billion-dollar mining deals, Walmart’s entry, and Goldman’s JSE optimism, but also a weak GDP print and a contract killing that shocked the insolvency sector

Rule of law under fire

The insolvency sector remained in shock this week after Friday's brazen killing of Bouwer van Niekerk, who'd received death threats while probing a company harvestinged millions of rand in client money without an authorised license. 

Kabelo Khumalo was relentless in reporting this story, getting the NinetyOne CEO, Hendrik du Toit, to use this platform to call out contract killing as a direct assault on the rule of law that will further tarnish SA's image as a safe, friendly emerging market. 

Khumalo also reached out to the FSCA for an update on their investigation into NTC Global Fund, and found that the regulator has tapped foreign regulators to unravel the pyramid scheme tied to NTC and its crypto arm.  

We called this episode the latest test of our national character in our editorial. SA's redemption depends on whether we can defend the people who make accountability possible.

The economy limps

This week's GDP numbers, as eloquently explained by Jana Marx, quantify the pain of delayed redemption. The economy expanded just 0.8% in the second quarter, well below population growth and suggesting a contraction in real per-capita GDP . Anaemic fixed-capital formation and export bottlenecks keep the real economy in first gear. 

Markets bet on growth

On the JSE, however, bulls are sizing up domestic cyclicals as if a growth turborcharger were in the works, as Hilary Joffe reported on Goldman Sachs's comments. The result is a classic Business Day riddle: market valuations sprinting while fundamentals stumble. 

Perhaps Goldman Sachs is on to something. For one thing, the government's new Code of Good Practice on dismissals slashes procedural red tape for small firms, designed to spur hiring and investments, as Khumalo reports. If it delivers even a fraction of the growth punch the JSE is already pricing in, bulls will have more than wishful thinking on their side. 

Transformation debates

Meanwhile, Tshediso Matona, commissioner of the broad-based BEE commission and one of our guest essay writers this week, argues that slow GDP growth and entrenched poverty feed off each other.  His argument that BEE is a strategic investment to drive skills development, enterprise support and wider ownership is cogent. That unlocks latent capacity and boosts per capita GDP, which makes sense, depending on who you speak to. 

In a letter to the editor, Business Day reader Willem Cronje counters that quotas at senior posts undermine merit, contrasting DA's equality of opportunity stance with the ANC's focus on outcomes, and argues that merit-based competition at top roles drives growth.  

Big corporate plays

In corporate trenches:

  • Anglo American's proposal of an all-paper tie-up with Canada's Teck to force a $50bn-plus copper powerhouse was one of this week's biggest local and international company news stories. With world-class finesse, Khumalo laid out how the deal could deliver on CEO Duncan Wanblad's rallying cry to chase the setting sun and discover what lies beyond the edge. Still, Wanblad would be wise to refrain from popping the champagne. The party could still be gatecrashed by majors like Glencore, BHP or Rio eager for copper, a major caveat raised in our editorial.
  • Standard Bank's SA unit has a new boss. David Hodnett's appointment reinforces the R2-trillion lender's tradition of promoting from within and reaffirms its home market focus, as Khumalo reported. 
  • Walmart will hoist its blue and yellow banner with its own stores in SA before year-end, Nompilo Goba reports, 'so-whatting' the article as a sign of one of the biggest names in the the full-on onslaught on the SA retail market, dominated by Shoprite.   Suppliers, strap in: this is a salvo in a price war no one can afford to lose. 

A moment of hope

PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Bafana Bafana celebrate after their 1-1 draw against Nigeria at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday that put them in a strong position to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Bafana Bafana celebrate after their 1-1 draw against Nigeria at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday that put them in a strong position to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

It would be remiss of me if Bafana Bafana isn't mentioned. These players, written off as a “bunch of losers” not that long ago, have shown grit and grace on the field, demonstrating that, against all odds, they can play inspiring football. A 1-1 draw with Nigeria leaves Bafana top of Group C on 17 points, as reported by Mahlatse Mphahlele. A win against Zimbabwe next month will all but clinch their 2026 World Cup spot with a match spare. Dare to dream.

Until next week. Every story is your business  

RECOMMENDED READING:

Top investor warns of capital flight as contract killings grip SA

CEO of Ninety One asks how long judicial system can still withstand lawlessness and lack of urgency
National
4 days ago

Mining leads GDP growth as precious metals soar

The mining sector was the biggest contributor to SA's humble second quarter GDP growth
Economy
1 day ago

SA current account deficit nearly doubles

Weaker exports and rising income outflows widen the gap to 1.1% of GDP, Reserve Bank says
Economy
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Signs of economic growth are good news, and it’s easy to get even more

Finance minister is presumably pursuing vote-gaining possibility of more growth with no more inflation in Reserve Bank talks
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Growth-boosting reforms urgently needed despite rise in GDP

Still far to go to get industry reforms implemented and ensure sustainable, affordable power
Opinion
3 days ago

WATCH: SA economy expands by 0.8% in Q2

Business Day TV discusses SA's stronger-than-expected GDP figures with Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman
Economy
3 days ago

Killings of auditors and whistle-blowers endanger growth, says Masondo

Deputy finance minister warns attacks on professionals fighting financial crime weaken the rule of law and deter investment
Economy
3 days ago
