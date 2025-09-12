ANTHONY BUTLER: Consensus about BEE policy needs to emerge
ANC’s ‘base document’ concedes BEE has primarily incorporated an elite minority
12 September 2025 - 05:00
The contentious debate about broad-based BEE (BBBEE) has been a real problem for the country. If coalition government between constitutionalist parties is to survive the next decade, some rudimentary consensus about the policy needs to emerge.
Until recently the polarisation has been deepening. BEE’s defenders insist it has created a black capitalist class, black managers and professionals who would otherwise have remained excluded. It has also brought changes in employment equity, skills development and enterprise support. ..
