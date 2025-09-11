GUGU LOURIE: Combining Telkom, Sentech and Broadband Infraco would be a game-changer
It’s a scandal that the state refuses to use the tools it already has to connect the entire country
11 September 2025 - 05:00
Now and again, rumours surface about a possible buyer for Telkom. This time, the rumour mill suggests that MTN is again lining up to buy Telkom. And once again, nothing seems likely to come of it.
It’s like watching an old play; everyone knows the ending, but the actors dutifully recite the same tired lines. Let’s be clear: the real issue isn’t whether MTN or any other private operator should buy Telkom. The real scandal is the state’s refusal to use the tools it already has...
