BRIAN KANTOR: Signs of economic growth are good news, and it’s easy to get even more
Finance minister is presumably pursuing vote-gaining possibility of more growth with no more inflation in Reserve Bank talks
There is a welcome spring in the SA economy’s step, as revealed modestly by the latest national income accounts, released this week. Second quarter GDP (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-09-09-sa-economy-accelerates-modestly-in-second-quarter-but-beats-forecasts/) was estimated as 0.8% higher than in the first quarter, slightly ahead of consensus and about 1% up on the same quarter a year before. On a seasonally adjusted, annualised basis that is equivalent to 3.5% annual growth, which if sustained would be most surprising, and politically consequential given next year’s municipal elections.
Is faster growth such as this sustainable? Supply side reforms work gradually, but to immediately improve the economy’s performance there is a simple remedy that is easily implemented — to lower the cost and availability of credit for households and firms. ..
