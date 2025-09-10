PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: ANC’s error is failing to see elections as transactional
Its insistence that the GNU is just a tactical retreat reveals a lack of engagement with the game of winning voters through a meaningful offer
10 September 2025 - 05:00
Spring has sprung, so it may seem odd for me to recommend that people read the recently published ANC national general council (NGC) discussion document published on Friday, with its turgid text and divine-right-to rule “till Jesus comes” subtext casting a dark cloud over everything.
But it is also illuminating on several themes, particularly while everyone seems to be screaming “something must be done” as job losses mount. The first is the doubling down on the existing interventionist path of industrial policy, particularly since no evidence is presented for how this might work...
