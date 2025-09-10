JOHN DLUDLU: Amsa should become a pan-African company driving industrialisation
Despite the failure of privatisation, government should unashamedly seek a wholly owned state steel company
10 September 2025 - 05:00
The clock is ticking as steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) faces implosion without a credible plan in sight to save it and the thousands of jobs it sustains.
For months government has been mulling over a plan to save the group after years of pumping in billions of rand of taxpayer funds. Through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), government is now the second largest shareholder after the Mittal family. ..
