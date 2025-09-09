Water, they warn us, will be the oil of the future; a commodity that will make new fortunes. But in SA we’re not waiting for the future. Here, it turns out, you don’t even need to have any actual water to get rich; you just need to have meetings about it.
According to figures provided by water minister Pemmy Majodina and reported in the Sunday Times, SA’s various water boards are making it rain as they get deluged with R50m a year, with some board members earning (or at least being paid) up to R100,000 per meeting. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.