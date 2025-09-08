GAVIN RICH: From line-out chaos to back row lapses: Boks lose their mental edge
What happened in Auckland was what has happened so often — the Boks conspired against themselves
08 September 2025 - 04:59
There’s merit to the confidence many Springbok supporters will have after their team’s fightback that nearly got them at least a share of the spoils at Eden Park, but this isn’t a time South Africans should be stepping back in time by celebrating narrow victories.
That New Zealand haven’t lost at their most impregnable fortress since 1994 only added to the frustration the Boks and their supporters should have felt as it was a golden opportunity to achieve something special and add another tier to storied careers...
