ADKEYE ADEBAJO: Break the silence on North African xenophobia against black migrants
Tunisia, Libya and Morocco deal out brutal violence and condemn migrants to torture, rape and starvation
The deafening silence across the continent about the xenophobic maltreatment of black African migrants by the three North African countries of Tunisia, Libya and Morocco needs urgently to be broken. These widespread abuses have been enabled by the EU, which has “externalised” its border policies over the past decade, paying autocrats billions of euros to keep Africans out of “Fortress Europe”.
This issue was brought into sharp relief in February 2023 when the repressive Tunisian president, Kais Saied, made a hate-filled speech scapegoating vulnerable black African migrant workers, students and asylum seekers residing in his country, thus inciting violence against them. Seeking to mask his own governance failures, Saied complained about “hordes of irregular migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa” entering Tunisia “with all the violence, crime and unacceptable practices that entails”...
