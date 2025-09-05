KEVIN MCCALLUM: Chasing transplant performance boosters is a mug’s game
It took the transplantation of a Russian to up Chelsea’s performance after the monkey gland sauce failed to work
A lesson to athletes and sports officials worldwide — treat every microphone as a “hot mic” and avoid any monkey business. That this tutorial was brought to you by two of the world’s more uncaring, unlikeable and untouchable leaders — Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping — may not be the biggest deterrent nor best example of caring about what you say in public, the world is always listening.
If you missed it, on Wednesday Putin and Xi were leading a delegation of foreign leaders that included the heads of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) when Chinese state media broadcast a live conversation between the two as they headed towards Tiananmen Square to watch a military parade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.