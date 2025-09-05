CHRIS GILMOUR: Miniboom in retail spending may be over for now
Momentum in consumer spending during the second half of 2024 and earlier part of this year appears to have slowed down
05 September 2025 - 05:00
The retail sales figures from Stats SA are full of interesting data. The momentum in consumer spending, reflected in robust retail sales growth during the second half of 2024 and the earlier part of this year, appears to have slowed down considerably.
Much of that improved spending last year was due to load-shedding ending, with the minibonanza caused by the release of funds from the so-called “two-pot” pension fund reorganisation. Both events have now steadied and year-on-year comparisons are more normal...
