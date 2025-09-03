WANDILE SIHLOBO: Better harvest bodes well for moderating food inflation
Recent agriculture optimism does not end with an increase in area plantings; the yield potential is also promising
03 September 2025 - 05:00
Grain production recovery remains one of the key themes for SA agriculture this year. After an excellent summer grains and oilseed harvest for the 2024-25 season, estimated at 19.55-million tonnes (up 26% year on year), SA also appears poised to have a decent winter crop harvest.
Prospects for the winter appeared uncertain in the early parts of the season. At the start of the 2025-26 winter crop season, we were concerned that what looked like unfavourable rainfall prospects, with higher input costs, would discourage planting. ..
