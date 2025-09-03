ON THE MONEY
STUART THEOBALD: Curro deal leverages the tax system through private philanthropy
Education charity donation raises questions over tax benefits for providing services that should be state’s responsibility
What do you call it when someone pays R7.2bn for a company (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/2025-08-27-jannie-mouton-rewrites-private-education-playbook-with-r72bn-offer-for-curro/) and then contractually gives up all rights to ever see a cent of profit? In Jannie Mouton’s case, you call it the largest education charity donation in SA history, and a sophisticated piece of tax planning.
The Mouton family’s takeover of Curro through the Jannie Mouton Foundation isn’t just remarkable for its scale. It forces questions about what happens when private capital steps in where the state has failed, and whether our tax system inadvertently rewards the wealthy for doing what the government should be doing anyway. ..
