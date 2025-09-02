TOM EATON: SACP finally ready to untie apron strings binding it to ANC
The party is earning that final P as they give up being the SA Communist Passengers and become an actual party
The SACP says it has grown frustrated living in its mother’s basement, where it spends all day writing fan fiction about the late 1950s, confirming that it will almost definitely move down into the garden shed, especially if its mother refuses to keep bringing it cookies and milk.
Of course, the move has been a long time coming — it’s been more than eight months since the SACP resolved that it would contest elections as a stand-alone party outside the tripartite alliance — but as it carefully packs its Lenin action figures into a box next to its lava lamp and yells up the stairs that it wishes it had never been born out of the systematic oppression of the proletariat, it’s time for critics like me to give credit where it’s due. ..
