TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The Mouton Doctrine packs lessons for SA’s ultra-rich
Capital, when yoked to purpose, can rewire entire sectors, but only if it resists the centripetal pull of reputation, insularity and tokenistic access
Jannie Mouton’s R7.2bn bid to take over Curro is an audacious proposition, at once unsettling and unprecedented. While other billionaires assemble yachts, Mouton, a man whose fingerprints are already all over SA finance, has chosen a different tack, wrenching Curro from the stock market, erasing its for-profit DNA and recasting the country’s largest private education group as a mission-led nonprofit.
Immediately, the scale of the ambitions is astonishing. The price on the table is not a rounding error, even for a titan of the PSG/Capitec type. Still, the deal is more than the sum of its rands. It is a manifesto, a provocation and a reframing of what capital is for. When the state falters, can moral intent piggyback on private balance sheets to fix society's most intractable failures — one sector at a time? The answer is a qualified yes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.