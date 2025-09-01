AYABONGA CAWE: The ‘dark arts’ of interstate rivalry
Rapid deployment of measures to choke an adversary’s supply chains is a development we cannot overlook
01 September 2025 - 05:00
“It’s about magnets, stupid,” Bill Clinton might have said today.
One of his successors, the 45th and 47th president of the US, said last week, as he met his South Korean counterpart: “They [the Chinese] have to give us magnets, if they do not give us magnets then we have to charge them 200% tariffs or something.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.