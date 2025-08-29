HILARY JOFFE: Time to revisit SA’s giant budget subsidy for Sacu neighbours
Government transferred almost R90bn to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia in 2024/25
The dire state of the diamond market has prompted Botswana to declare a health emergency because it can’t pay for medicines (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/africa/2025-08-25-botswana-declares-public-health-emergency-as-it-runs-out-of-medicines/). The country, which owns 20% of De Beers, depends on revenues from its diamond industry to fund about a third of its national budget. Less well known is that it depends on SA taxpayers to fund a big chunk of the rest, as do our other Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) neighbours.
While SA’s own public finances and ability to fund its health needs have been increasingly straitened, it is surprising that the Sacu revenue sharing agreement has not attracted more attention. Government transferred almost R90bn to Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho and Namibia (BELN) in the 2024/25 fiscal year in terms of the revenue sharing formula, which goes back to 2002. That’s more than it collected in fuel taxes and almost a third higher than...
