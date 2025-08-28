With Donald Trump in the White House it becomes doubly difficult to change his mind, such as it is, if he takes against you. And it’s not just foreigners who get it in the neck.
When US jobs statistics came in looking particularly grim the other week Trump simply fired the head of the office (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/americas/2025-08-03-white-house-advisers-defend-trumps-firing-of-labour-data-boss/) that produced them...
