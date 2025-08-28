The day after the SA Reserve Bank announced its decision to go it alone on the lowering of the inflation target by changing its “preference” to 3% from 4.5%, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said he had no plans to announce the change, and that such a change would follow the “established” consultation process and “not unilateral announcements that pre-empt legitimate policy deliberation.”
While this issue remains unsettled, it would probably be too painful for the economy if this policy were to be rolled back now. Though inflation has accelerated since the end-July monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting at which the Bank in effect adjusted the target, economists’ long-term inflation forecasts have dropped to a record low of about 4%, reflecting expectations of a structural move lower in inflation. Financial markets have also moved to reflect the same, a crucial factor that should influence discussion when policymakers decide the way forward. ..
