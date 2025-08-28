When the ANC prepared to contest the 2014 national elections, its then president, Jacob Zuma, announced that the party intended to focus on land reform by first accelerating the settlement of land claims submitted before 1998 and then reopening the lodgement window to enable those who had somehow missed the 1998 cut-off date to submit their claims for five years.
After 1994 it had committed itself to a target of getting 30% of land back to black citizens through the restitution programme. The 1998 process was created to allow affected citizens to lodge claims for land they lost during apartheid, with the understanding that if their claims were valid, restitution in some form would apply. ..
