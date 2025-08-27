JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Being slow to adopt new tech doesn’t make you a Luddite

Rapid changes in technology may end up delaying its wide adoption and usage, especially when some of the potential users of the new technology, or the innovation thereon, take the view that further improvements in the technology will soon be introduced.
This issue is often ignored in discussions about technology and its adoption these days, the discussion being framed based on a ranking of technology adopters, ranging from innovators to early adopters, early majority and late majority to laggards. The last two categories are deemed to be either sceptical or averse to change.
But some economists have for decades argued that expectations about the future course of technology may be more of an explanatory factor for the delays by some in signing up for new technologies.
Diffusion — the process by which something new spreads throughout a population — is critical because it is the diffusion, rather than the invention, of new technologies that affects economic growth and productivity improvements.
The American economist Nathan Rosenberg advanced the views in 1976 in a paper, “On Technological Expectations”, which he later incorporated into his book Inside the Black Box: Technology and Economics.
Rosenberg argued that “expectations concerning the future course of technological innovation are a significant and neglected component” of the understanding of the rate at which new and improved technologies were adopted.
He concluded that the relationship between the rate of technological change and the rate of innovation and diffusion was by no means a simple one, “and may well be the opposite of intuitive expectations”.
“A rapid rate of technological change may lead to a seemingly slow rate of adoption and diffusion, or to the introduction of machinery which fails to incorporate the most ‘advanced’ technology, so long as it leads potential buyers to anticipate, by extrapolation, a continued accelerating rate of future improvements.”
This extrapolation, Rosenberg said, may lead some potential users of new technology to take a view that buying the new technology “may be, in effect, a decision to saddle oneself with a soon-to-be-obsolete technology”. The converse would apply: a slowdown in technological changes would raise confidence that “the product will not be superseded by a better one in a relatively short period”.
A related problem, Rosenberg added, was the issue of “disruption costs” associated with the introduction of new methods, especially when such disruptions are frequent.
Rosenberg therefore suggested that decisions by potential users of new technology to postpone adoption of an innovation “are often based upon well-founded and insufficiently appreciated expectations concerning the future time-flow of further improvements”.
Two other American economists, Bronwyn Hall and Beethika Khan, have since taken the discussion further. They argued in 2002 that the diffusion of new technology was driven by decisions by individuals that are informed by “a comparison of the uncertain benefits of the new invention with the uncertain costs of adopting it”.
“Diffusion can be seen as the cumulative or aggregate result of a series of individual calculations that weigh the incremental benefits of adopting a new technology against the costs of change, often in an environment characterised by uncertainty (as to the future of the technology and its benefits) and by limited information (about both the benefits and costs and even about the very existence of the technology).”
All of this means that the so-called laggards and sceptics may, after all, be more rational than how they have been characterised.
• Sikhakhane, a former spokesperson for the finance minister, National Treasury and SA Reserve Bank, is editor of The Conversation Africa. He writes in his personal capacity.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Being slow to adopt new tech doesn't make you a Luddite
