HEATH MUCHENA: Stablecoin remittances — the $1-trillion African opportunity

Walk into a Western Union outlet in Lagos or Nairobi and the story hasn’t changed much in decades: long lines, high fees and anxious senders hoping their money arrives on the other side.
Despite endless promises of “digital transformation”, the cost of sending money to Sub-Saharan Africa remains the world’s highest. On average, remittance fees run at 6%-12%, sometimes even higher depending on the corridor. That means for every $200 a migrant worker sends home, $12–$24 evaporates into the system before it reaches family.
But something has shifted. Over the past two years stablecoins — digital tokens pegged to the dollar — have started to break this legacy chokehold. Transfers made in USDT or USDC can cost less than 1% and settle in seconds, not days. For families that rely on remittances for food, school fees or medical expenses, the difference isn’t just technical — it’s life-changing.
Why stablecoins work where banks fail
The genius of stablecoins is their simplicity. Instead of routing through a maze of correspondent banks, clearing houses and forex dealers, a sender simply buys $100 in USDT on an exchange, sends it over a blockchain network, and the recipient cashes out to local currency almost instantly.
And unlike volatile cryptocurrencies, stablecoins maintain a consistent value against the dollar, giving families in countries with weakening local currencies a way to preserve purchasing power. In effect, for many Africans they are functioning not only as payment rails but as savings accounts.
If there’s one reason Africa is primed for this revolution, it’s mobile money. Platforms such as M-Pesa in Kenya and MTN MoMo across West and Southern Africa have already taught millions of people how to store and send value using a phone number. Stablecoins now extend that model beyond borders.
The flow looks simple: a worker in London buys USDC on Binance P2P, sends it home via a low-fee blockchain such as Tron or Base, and the recipient converts it directly into M-Pesa balance or MoMo credit.
In Nigeria, where currency controls and a volatile naira have driven people to alternative markets, stablecoins have become a lifeline. Peer-to-peer marketplaces allow instant swaps between USDT and naira, bypassing official forex bottlenecks. In Kenya, young entrepreneurs increasingly blend M-Pesa and stablecoin wallets to manage local transactions and global freelancing income.
And in SA, exchanges such as Luno are onboarding users through regulated channels, providing compliant fiat on-ramps into USDC and USDT.
The numbers behind the shift
The economics are impossible to ignore. Stablecoin transfers cut fees by up to 90% compared with traditional remittance providers. Settlement is almost instantaneous, and the infrastructure is 24/7. For a continent with a diaspora sending more than $100bn annually, shaving even a few percentage points off costs means billions more staying in households rather than disappearing into fees.
Adding to this is that stablecoins double as a hedge against inflation. In markets such as Nigeria, Ghana or Zimbabwe, where local currencies can lose value overnight, holding funds in digital dollars is becoming the default savings strategy.
No technology comes without caveats. Policymakers worry about capital flight, reserve quality and the risk of sudden runs if issuers aren’t transparent. Central banks from SA to Nigeria are scrambling to draw up frameworks that balance innovation with financial stability.
Beyond the data and policy debates, this shift is deeply human. Stablecoins mean a Ugandan student can receive tuition funds without watching 10% vanish to intermediaries. A Ghanaian trader can settle with a Chinese supplier over a weekend without waiting for banks to open on Monday.
This is the heart of the $1-trillion opportunity: remittances aren’t just financial flows, they are lifelines. By lowering costs, speeding transfers and offering a stable store of value, stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of money movement in Africa.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
