SHAWN HAGEDORN: Our economy needs bypass surgery
After two decades of cardiovascular decline a point is reached where patients can no longer control their own destiny
26 August 2025 - 05:00
Is our unemployment crisis too severe to be remedied through growing the economy? Yes. Do our leaders acknowledge this? No.
Being morbidly obese for decades can cause arterial blockages that require bypass surgery. A cardiologist is likely to encourage a healthy diet and regular exercise while cautioning that this will be insufficient to avoid heart failure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.