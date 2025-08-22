NATASHA MARRIAN: Expensive talk shop is a banal distraction
Government-hijacked dialogue serves to distract from problems, not solve them
22 August 2025 - 05:00
The furore over the national dialogue is quickly becoming a fascinating study in distraction.
While SA faces intractable problems — from shaky foreign relations, a terrifyingly depleted defence force and generals making politically charged statements, to an economy stuck in a stubborn no-growth trap — the country’s top brass have kept the populace suitably distracted by an insignificant but noisy and expensive talk shop...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.