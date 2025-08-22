CHRIS GILMOUR: How Japan fell apart after its dazzling rise from World War 2 ruins
What started as a bubble morphed into a 25-year growth decline from which the country is still struggling to recover
Many people talk about the “economic miracle” that has occurred in China since the late 1970s. And, of course, relative to the slow growth under Mao Zedong’s sclerotic leadership prior to that, it has been a quantum leap and the country is unrecognisable today.
However, there is another economic miracle in far East Asia that was arguably more profound than China’s, and that was the Japanese economic miracle that began in the aftermath of the devastating World War 2 but came to a grinding halt in the early 1990s. Haroon Bhorat from the University of Cape Town recently published an outstanding presentation on Japan, and as always his analysis is extremely insightful. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.