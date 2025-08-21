STEPHEN CRANSTON: SA envious of Australian pension funds’ role in infrastructure
The closest local equivalents are umbrella funds, yet the public has barely heard of Old Mutual Super Funds or Alexforbes Retirement Fund
At the height of the Thabo Mbeki-Trevor Manuel era, in about 2007, SA started the process of forming a national retirement fund. Many of the best people in government, such as the current governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago (then director-general of the Treasury), and top Treasury officials Jonathan Dixon and Andrew Donaldson were steering it.
Public finance was far stronger than today, so in Dixon’s words there was the “fiscal space” to initiate the project. If that process had been greenlighted, and had not disappeared into the fog of state capture, the state of savings in SA would be radically different. We could have gone on a similar journey to Australia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.