STUART THEOBALD: Shift risk from shareholders to stimulate infrastructure lending
If governments guarantee finance the risk weighting can be cut to zero, making it far cheaper for banks to lend
20 August 2025 - 05:00
Risk in banking ends up in only three places: shareholders, depositors (including lenders) or government. If a bank loses money it is one of those three categories that takes the hit.
Ultimately, bank capital rules are simply about nudging the risk between those categories. And a lobby is growing to shift the risk away from shareholders to enable more infrastructure lending. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.