MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The eternally elusive quality of terroir
Even a grazing cow can change the taste of the grapes harvested from a vineyard
The word terroir is often bandied about in wine circles in a way that suggests that the participants share a common concept of what it means and how to measure its influence. For many it serves as a given, like gravity, or the rotation of Earth on its axis: you know it must be there, because wine geeks talk about it with great authority.
The dictionary definition of “terroir” is “the characteristic taste and flavour imparted to a wine by the environment in which it is produced”. The problem is that for most wines (and for most wine tasters), the exact expression of the vineyard is impossible to taste. Even more irritatingly, while some of the elements affecting the vine are easily quantified (such as sunlight, soil pH and hydric stress), the exact role of the myriad less obvious factors remains elusive even to the most erudite of technical specialists...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.