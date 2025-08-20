ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: It is hard to believe the world can circle back to peace
Predominant way of thinking is shaped by idea things in social world run in cycles but it’s not that simple
20 August 2025 - 05:00
While Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were playing summitry in Alaska last week, the US military was “clearing vegetation” and restoring Tinian Island in the Pacific Ocean.
The island was once the largest military airbase in the world, and the launch pad for US planes that carried the atomic bombs that were dropped on Japan 80 years ago. All the while, China continues to build its military strength and expand its sphere of geopolitical influence and military presence. ..
