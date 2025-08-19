NEVA MAKGETLA: Cutting red tape stymied by complexities
A clearer sense of priority areas, far more evidence and a willingness to take on conflicts are needed
Red tape is like the weather — everyone complains about it but no-one does much to fix it. Re-engineering administrative systems is complex, painstaking work that requires a lot of time, skill and patience, often for relatively small gain. And government officials are almost never held to account if their systems make life a misery for businesses and ordinary citizens.
Both national legislation and municipal bylaws require businesses, large and small, to register, apply for decisions and report on a range of activities, from occupational health and product safety to taxes, access to resources and utilities, empowerment and employment equity. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.